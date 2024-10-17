Motorists urged to avoid the M12 at Craigavon due to single vehicle crash involving a lorry

By Carmel Robinson
Published 17th Oct 2024, 15:55 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 15:56 BST
Motorists are urged to avoid the M12 roundabout at Craigavon due to a road traffic collision.

It is understood one vehicle, a lorry, was involved in the crash.

This is a very busy junction as the main off slip and on slip to the M1 both eastbound and westbound.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the M12 roundabout at Craigavon, due to a report of a one vehicle collision involving a lorry.

"Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

