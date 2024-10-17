Motorists urged to avoid the M12 at Craigavon due to single vehicle crash involving a lorry
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are urged to avoid the M12 roundabout at Craigavon due to a road traffic collision.
It is understood one vehicle, a lorry, was involved in the crash.
This is a very busy junction as the main off slip and on slip to the M1 both eastbound and westbound.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the M12 roundabout at Craigavon, due to a report of a one vehicle collision involving a lorry.
"Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.