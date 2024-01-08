Motorists are advised to exercise caution this morning in the Newry and South Armagh areas due to icy conditions, particularly on rural roads.

Icy conditions are impacting roads in a number of areas. Photo: National World

Police say Bettys Hill Road is currently impassable and road users should seek an alternative route for their journey where possible.

Meanwhile, the Lisleen Road South in Comber is currently closed due to icy road conditions. Police are also in attendance at a road traffic collision in the area.

