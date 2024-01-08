Motorists urged to exercise caution as icy conditions affect roads
Motorists are advised to exercise caution this morning in the Newry and South Armagh areas due to icy conditions, particularly on rural roads.
Police say Bettys Hill Road is currently impassable and road users should seek an alternative route for their journey where possible.
Meanwhile, the Lisleen Road South in Comber is currently closed due to icy road conditions. Police are also in attendance at a road traffic collision in the area.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “Diversions are in place at the junctions with Gransha Road and Moneyreagh Road. Please avoid the area, exercise caution and seek alternative routes for your journeys.”