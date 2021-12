The scheme, which recently became operational, runs from the junction of Carrickfergus Road and Main Street to Main Street’s junction with the Belfast Road in a clockwise direction.

Commenting on the issue, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We are still getting reports of vehicles breaching the one-way system in Ballynure. The signage is ample.

“Understandably, some folk visiting the area will not be locals, so please share this information with friends and family.”

Police have urged road users to follow the new one-way system.