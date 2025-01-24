Motorists warned by police of tractor run in Lisburn on Saturday
The event will begin at 2pm on Halftown Road before moving onto Culcavey Road, taking in most of the city centre to finish on the Belfast Road.
The outward route will then begin on the Comber Road onto Saintfield Road, incorporating more of the centre, to finish up at approximately 3.30pm back on Belfast Road. A spokesperson for the police said: “There will be a large convoy of tractors and participants involved with traffic delays expected until at least 4pm.
"Please be patient with other road users and consider alternative routes for your travel plans if not attending the event.”