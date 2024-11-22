Motorists warned of hazardous driving conditions on ‘many routes’ across Northern Ireland
Police are warning that driving conditions are hazardous on many routes across Northern Ireland on Friday morning (November 22) due to snow and freezing temperatures.
They are advising motorists to reduce their speed and drive to suit the conditions.
The advice comes with a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice in place until 10.00am on Friday.
The Met Office added the public can expect:
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services;
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths;
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
Meanwhile, Storm Bert is expected to bring a spell of rain, preceded by snow in places, on Friday night into Saturday (November 23) which may cause some disruption. A yellow warning for rain and snow is in place from 00:00 until 11.00am, Saturday.
