Motorists warned of oil spill on road between Larne and Ballymena

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jul 2025, 08:33 BST
Motorists are advised of an oil spill on the A36 Shanes Hill Road between Larne and Ballymena on Tuesday (July 15) morning.

The Department for Infrastructure is urging drivers to exercise caution along this route until it can attend (07:46).

