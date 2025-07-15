Motorists warned of oil spill on road between Larne and Ballymena
Motorists are advised of an oil spill on the A36 Shanes Hill Road between Larne and Ballymena on Tuesday (July 15) morning.
The Department for Infrastructure is urging drivers to exercise caution along this route until it can attend (07:46).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.