Motorists warned of possible delays ahead of slow-moving abnormal load between M1 and Dundonald
Motorists are advised to expect delays on Tuesday (August 12) evening due to a slow-moving abnormal load travelling from the M1 to Dundonald.
Police say disruption and delays are expected from 7pm.
The PSNI added: “The load will travel along the following route - M1 eastbound, Westlink, M3, Sydenham by-pass, Holywood Road, Parkway, Hawthornden Way, A20 Upper Newtownards Road, Comber Road, East Link Road and Old Dundonald Road.
"Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”