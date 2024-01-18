Motorists warned of possible traffic disruption as protest rallies get underway in Magherafelt and Cookstown
Police are advising of possible traffic disruption in Magherafelt and Cookstown today due to rallies which have been organised to take place in both towns.
The rallies are planned for The Diamond area of Magherafelt between 11am and 12.30pm and in the Old Post Road area of Cookstown between 1pm and 2pm.
To avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible and motorists who will be in either area at the times stated are urged to drive with extra caution.