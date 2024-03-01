Motorists warned of possible traffic disruption during 'planned protest' in Co Tyrone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police spokesperson said police are "aware of a planned protest" in the Aghnagar Road/Old Dungannon Road area of Kileeshil between 10am and 12 noon.

The spokesperson added: "Officers will be in attendance to ensure the safety of all involved, and also assist with potential traffic disruption in the area."

