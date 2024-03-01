Motorists warned of possible traffic disruption during 'planned protest' in Co Tyrone
The PSNI are warning motorists of possible traffic disruption in the Ballygawley area, near Dungannon, on Saturday morning.
A police spokesperson said police are "aware of a planned protest" in the Aghnagar Road/Old Dungannon Road area of Kileeshil between 10am and 12 noon.
The spokesperson added: "Officers will be in attendance to ensure the safety of all involved, and also assist with potential traffic disruption in the area."
They are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible, and seek an alternative route for their journey.