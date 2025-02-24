Motorists are warned of necessary road closures during during £120,000 resurfacing work in the Ben Madigan Park South area of north Belfast.

Extending from the junction of Antrim Road to the junction of Ben Madigan Heights, the scheme will commence on Monday, March 3.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This substantial investment of £121,000 for North Belfast will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users who travel through this area and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"I would like to thank residents and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

Ben Madigan Park South at the junction with Antrim Road. Image: Google

To facilitate the scheme, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) advises it will be necessary to implement weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Monday, March 3 until Friday, March 28, between 8am and 6pm.

In a statement, the DfI added: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, whilst steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

"Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions. Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works are anticipated to be completed by Friday 28 March 2025.The Department will however keep the public informed of any change.”