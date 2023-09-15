Police are appealing for motorists to exercise caution as wet weather makes for tricky driving conditions.

Police are urging motorists to slow down and exercise caution on the roads. Picture: pixabay

The appeal comes after officers attended a collision on the M1 citybound, at the Sprucefield on-slip, this evening (Friday).

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Thankfully, on this occasion we don't believe those involved have sustained serious injury but we would urge motorists to take extra care when driving tonight, with regard to the current weather conditions.