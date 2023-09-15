Register
Motorists warned of slippery road conditions after M1 collision

Police are appealing for motorists to exercise caution as wet weather makes for tricky driving conditions.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Sep 2023, 19:14 BST
Police are urging motorists to slow down and exercise caution on the roads. Picture: pixabayPolice are urging motorists to slow down and exercise caution on the roads. Picture: pixabay


The appeal comes after officers attended a collision on the M1 citybound, at the Sprucefield on-slip, this evening (Friday).

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Thankfully, on this occasion we don't believe those involved have sustained serious injury but we would urge motorists to take extra care when driving tonight, with regard to the current weather conditions.

"Visibility may be poor in some areas and your vehicle may lose traction on slippery roads. Please slow down and exercise caution.”

