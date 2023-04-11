Trafficwatch NI reported the spillage on the road from Ballygawley towards Belfast this morning (Tuesday, April 11).
Road-users are asked to take extra care if they are in the area until the stones are cleared.
Motorists have been urged to take care after reports that stones have spilled from a quarry lorry on the A4 dual-carriageway in Co Tyrone.
