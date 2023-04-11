Register
Motorists warned of stones spilled on major Co Tyrone road

Motorists have been urged to take care after reports that stones have spilled from a quarry lorry on the A4 dual-carriageway in Co Tyrone.

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:56 BST

Trafficwatch NI reported the spillage on the road from Ballygawley towards Belfast this morning (Tuesday, April 11).

Road-users are asked to take extra care if they are in the area until the stones are cleared.

