Motorists warned to avoid Governor’s Road in Lisburn following accident
Motorists are being urged to avoid the Governor’s Road area of Lisburn following a two-vehicle collision this morning (Wednesday July 30, 2025).
Police have advised of congestion in the are following the collision and have told motorists to find an alternative route.
There are no further details at this stage.
