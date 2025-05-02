Motorists warned to avoid Hillhall road following a road traffic collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are warning motorists to avoid the Hillhall Road in Lisburn following a traffic collision on the afternoon of Friday May 2, 2025.

Motorists have been advised of significant disruption in the Hillhall Road area of Lisburn and are being asked to seek an alternative route.

There are no further details at this stage.