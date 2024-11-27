Motorists warned to avoid Lisburn junction following early morning collision
Police have advised motorists to avoid the junction of Old Ballynahinch Road and Saintfield Road, Lisburn following a road traffic collision on Wednesday morning (November 27).
Highlighting the incident on their social media pages, Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI have said the road is partially blocked following the collision and motorists are being advised to seek an alternative route.
There are no further details at this time.