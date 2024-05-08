Motorists warned to expect delays after collision on Newtownabbey’s O’Neill Road

Police are currently at the scene of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on O'Neill Road, Newtownabbey.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th May 2024, 17:47 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 17:50 BST
Motorists are advised that although the road remains open delays are to be expected in the area.

