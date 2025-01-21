Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in the north Belfast area on Tuesday (January 212) due to a football match.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The County Antrim Senior Shield final between Glentoran and Larne is due to take place at Seaview Stadium at the Shore Road area, with kick-off 7:45pm.

In a statement, police said: “Supporters are advised to leave sufficient travel time for their journey and traffic congestion is likely in the area due to the expected volume of people attending the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shore Road at Seaview. Image: Google

"Those attending should be aware that there are roadworks ongoing in the vicinity of the ground with temporary traffic lights in place, which could result in additional delays for supporters attending the match.

"Supporters are also asked that if driving to the match, they park with consideration for local residents in the area.