Motorists warned to expect disruption due to football final and road works on Shore Road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The County Antrim Senior Shield final between Glentoran and Larne is due to take place at Seaview Stadium at the Shore Road area, with kick-off 7:45pm.
In a statement, police said: “Supporters are advised to leave sufficient travel time for their journey and traffic congestion is likely in the area due to the expected volume of people attending the fixture.
"Those attending should be aware that there are roadworks ongoing in the vicinity of the ground with temporary traffic lights in place, which could result in additional delays for supporters attending the match.
"Supporters are also asked that if driving to the match, they park with consideration for local residents in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.