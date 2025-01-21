Motorists warned to expect disruption due to football final and road works on Shore Road

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jan 2025, 10:16 BST
Road users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in the north Belfast area on Tuesday (January 212) due to a football match.

The County Antrim Senior Shield final between Glentoran and Larne is due to take place at Seaview Stadium at the Shore Road area, with kick-off 7:45pm.

In a statement, police said: “Supporters are advised to leave sufficient travel time for their journey and traffic congestion is likely in the area due to the expected volume of people attending the fixture.

Shore Road at Seaview. Image: GoogleShore Road at Seaview. Image: Google
Shore Road at Seaview. Image: Google

"Those attending should be aware that there are roadworks ongoing in the vicinity of the ground with temporary traffic lights in place, which could result in additional delays for supporters attending the match.

"Supporters are also asked that if driving to the match, they park with consideration for local residents in the area.

