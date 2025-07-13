Moygashel: road closures following traffic collision in Co Tyrone
Motorists are being warned of road closures in Moygashel due to a road traffic collision.
Police said closures are in place outside Howard Primary School, on the Main Road, and from the direction of the A4.
"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
