Muckamore: road closed after lorry stuck under bridge
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are warning that part of the Oldstone Road in Muckamore is currently closed due to a lorry being stuck under a bridge.
They said the closure is in place from the junction of the Seven Mile Straight.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.