Four children were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while 33 people were treated and discharged at the scene after a bus carrying school pupils overturned in Newtownards on Monday (October 7) afternoon.

Several patients also self-presented at the Ulster Hospital following the major incident, according to a multi-agency statement issued on Monday evening.

The update stated: “At 3:50 this afternoon, Monday 7th October, an Ulsterbus containing pupils from Strangford College and the bus driver overturned on the Ballyblack Road East Newtownards.

"Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) declared a major incident and deployed numerous resources and specialist assets. Five Fire Appliances as well as police attended the scene. Firefighters using specialist cutting equipment rescued two casualties from the bus and provided support to NIAS for a number of other casualties.

Multiple NIAS resources have been dispatched to the collision in the Ballyblack Road East area of Newtownards. (Pic: NIAS),

"A casualty centre was set up at the school for a period of time but all children have now left the scene of the collision. All were either taken home by parents/guardians or transported to hospital.

"NIAS treated and discharged 33 people at the scene. Four children were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Several patients have also self-presented at the Ulster Hospital.”

Motorists are advised the Ballyblack Road will remain closed for some time while police conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the collision and diversions remain in place.

The statement added: “The Education Authority will be working with the school in the coming days to provide support for any children impacted by today’s events.”

Earlier the NIAS declared a major incident, based on the number of resources required to attend the incident.

An NIAS spokesperson said: "Initial reports indicated that approximately 70 people were on board the bus. This figure has been revised to 43 and a driver.

"NIAS has assessed and treated patients at the scene, with four currently requiring further treatment at hospital. The remainder have either been, or are in the process of being assessed with a view to discharging at the scene.”

The Education Authority confirmed the incident, which occurred at approximately 4pm, involved an Ulsterbus carrying pupils from Strangford College.

An EA spokesperson said: “We are liaising with partner agencies and the school impacted to provide support at this difficult time. Our thoughts go out to all of those impacted by the events.”

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said five fire appliances and the Specialist Rescue Team attended.

At the height of the incident, the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust had urged anyone not requiring emergency care to use alternative services rather than attending the Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital.

In a later statement, a Trust spokesperson said: “The major incident that was declared earlier this afternoon has now ended. However, teams in our Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital are continuing to treat patients involved in the bus crash at Carrowdore, Co Down.

"If you require emergency care, you should attend the Emergency Department as normal. Thank you.”