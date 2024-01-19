Register
National Trust says access to north coast beach is "treacherous"

It may be a ‘snow day’ for many people today but it won’t be a ‘beach day’ as access to a north coast strand has been closed.
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Jan 2024, 11:49 GMT
In a post on social media this morning (Friday), the National said that access to Portstewart Strand had been closed due to the adverse weather conditions.

They posted: “Gosh it’s icy! Due to weather conditions we’ve had to close today. Due to freezing temperatures access to the beach by car remains treacherous, all facilities will be closed!”

