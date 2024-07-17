New figures for all 15 MOT centres as almost 90,000 vehicle tests conducted over June 2024
Vehicle Testing
In June 2024, the DVA conducted 75,994 full vehicle tests, 8,595 less than throughout June 2023.
A total of 13,027 retests were carried out in June 2024.
The DVA received 76,384 applications for a full vehicle test during June 2024.
Driving Practical Testing
The DVA conducted 6,045 practical driver tests in June 2024, which is 30 per cent (1,404) above the five-year June average (4,641), and 5.3 per cent (307) higher than the equivalent figure for June in 2023 (5,738).
Year to date from April to June 2024/25, DVA has delivered 17,570 driver tests, 7.5 per cent (1,223) above that for the same period the previous year 2023 (16,347).
In June 2024, the DVA received 6,691 applications for a practical driving test, some 6.9 per cent (491) fewer than for May (7,082).
Driver Theory Testing
In June 2024 the DVA delivered 6,822 driver theory tests, and 22,435 year to date from April to June 2024/25.
The DVA received 8,521 applications for a driver theory test during June 2024.
The June 2024 break down of vehicle and driver tests per centre was as follows:
Armagh: 3,933 and 213;
Ballymena: 5,006 and 353;
Belfast (Balmoral): 7,884 and 647;
Coleraine: 5,457and 349;
Cookstown: 4,615 and 559;
Craigavon: 4,527 and 802;
Downpatrick: 3,417 and 175;
Enniskillen: 3,036 and 132;
Larne: 3,416 and 423;
Lisburn: 5,094 and 225;
Londonderry (Newbuildings): 7,260 and 113;
Mallusk: 5,393 and 56;
Newry: 4,201 and 320;
Newtownards: 10,456 and 584;
Omagh: 2,299 and 281.
A total of 327 driver tests were also conducted at Londonderry Altnagelvin over June 2024.
Commenting on the figures, a DfI spokesperson stated: “From June 1 2024, private cars that were first registered between June 1 2019 and May 31 2020 or between June 1 2017 and May 31 2018, and have a valid Northern Ireland MOT will be given a Temporary Exemption Certificate (TEC).
"This means they will not need a vehicle test (MOT) for 12 months from the date their current certificate expires. These certificates will impact to reduce vehicle test applications and vehicle tests conducted volumes whilst exemption certificates remain valid.”