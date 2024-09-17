Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Almost 95,000 full vehicle tests were conducted across Northern Ireland centres in August 2024, according to new figures released by the Department for Infrastructure.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vehicle Testing

In August 2024, the DVA conducted 94,954 vehicle tests of which 81,626 (86 percent) were full tests and 13,328 (14 percent) were retests.

For the first five months of the financial year 2024/25 (April to August), DVA delivered 454,089 vehicle tests, 388,959 (85.7 percent) full tests and 65,130 (14.3 percent) retests respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena test centre. Photo: Google

The DVA received 79,995 applications for a full vehicle test during August 2024, relative to 93,911 for the same month in 2023.

Driving Practical Testing

The DVA conducted 6,092 practical driver tests in August 2024, 12.1 percent (656) higher relative to the same month in 2023 (5,436).

From April to August 2024/25, DVA delivered 29,862 driver tests, compared to 26,259 for the same period in 2023/24, an increase of almost 14 percent (3,603) so far this year.

In August 2024 DVA received 6,283 applications for a driving test, 129 more than for the same month in 2023 (6,154).

Driver Theory Testing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August 2024 the DVA delivered 7,853 driver theory tests, 3.7 percent (299) below the equivalent figure for the same month in 2023 (8,152).

Year to date, April to August 2024/25, the DVA conducted 38,227 theory tests, compared with and slightly below the 38,602 conducted in the same period the previous year 2023/24.

The DVA received 9,280 applications for a driver theory test during August 2024, over 100 more than for the same month in 2023 (9,166).

The August 2024 break down of vehicle and driver tests per centre was as follows:

Armagh: 4,167 and 147;

Ballymena: 6,235 and 385;

Belfast (Balmoral): 7,097 and 732;

Coleraine: 5,681 and 413;

Cookstown: 4,936 and 484;

Craigavon: 5,518 and 663;

Downpatrick: 3,635 and 344;

Enniskillen: 3,308 and 197;

Larne: 3,757 and 377;

Lisburn: 5,915 and 337;

Londonderry (Newbuildings): 7,094 and 95;

Mallusk: 5,963 and 76;

Newry: 4,634 and 235;

Newtownards: 11,079 and 412;

Omagh: 2,607 and 312.

A total of 387 driver tests were also conducted at Londonderry Altnagelvin over the month of August 2024.