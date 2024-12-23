Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 108,000 vehicle tests were conducted across Northern Ireland centres last month, according to figures just published by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

In November 2024, the DVA conducted 92,272 (85.3%) full tests and 15,845 (14.7%) retests. This is the second highest number of vehicle tests reported within the last 10 years after October 2024 (109,941).

For this financial year to date 2024/25 (April to November), DVA delivered 771,090 vehicle tests, 661,967 (85.8%) full tests and 109,123 (14.2%) retests respectively.

It received 73,021 applications for a full vehicle test during November 2024, relative to 83,554 for the same month in 2023. The agency conducted 5,835 practical driver tests in November 2024, 0.9% (55) lower relative to the same month in 2023 (5,890).

What the new £13.5 million DVA Test Centre at Mallusk is projected to look like. Credit: submitted

From April to November 2024/25, DVA delivered 48,075 driver tests, compared to 43,696 for the same period in 2023/24, an increase of 10.0% (4,379) so far this year.

In November 2024 it received 5,926 applications for a driving test, 1.9% (116) fewer than for the same month in 2023 (6,042).

Last month, the DVA delivered 7,083 driver theory tests, 6.2% (468) below the equivalent figure for the same month in 2023 (7,551).

Year to date, April to November 2024/25, the agency conducted 60,924 theory tests, compared with and slightly below the 61,125 conducted in the same period the previous year 2023/24.

Lisburn Driver and Vehicle Agency test centre. Pic: Google

Furthermore 8,531 applications for a driver theory test were received during November, 210 less than for the same month in 2023 (8,741).

The November break down of vehicle and driver tests per centre was as follows:

Armagh: 4651 and 132;

Ballymena: 6331 and 352;

Belfast (Balmoral): 8458 and 773;

Coleraine: 6519 and 329;

Cookstown: 5703 and 395;

Craigavon: 6007 and 496;

Downpatrick: 3634 and 312;

Enniskillen: 4397 and 175;

Larne: 4015 and 584;

Lisburn: 7060 and 335;

Londonderry (Newbuildings): 8647 and 109;

Mallusk: 6588 and 50;

Newry: 5772 and 304;

Newtownards: 11270 and 439;

Omagh: 3220 and 234.

Over the month of November, a total of 374 driver tests were also conducted at Londonderry (Altnagelvin); 435 at Hydebank, and 7 at Belfast (Dill Road).

Meanwhile, it was announced last month, that Henry Brothers have been appointed to deliver the design and build of a new £13.5m Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) test centre and two-storey administrative building at Mallusk.