In March 2024, the DVA conducted 84,141 full vehicle tests, which is 25 percent (16,611) above the five-year March average (67,530) and the third highest March figure in the series, from 2014/15.

The DVA has delivered 1,138,991 vehicle tests in this financial year, comprising 978,479 full vehicle tests and 160,512 retests. This is the second highest financial year total in the series.

Private cars accounted for 81 percent (68,401) of all full vehicle tests conducted last month.

General view of Mallusk Driver and Vehicle Agency testing centre. Picture by: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The DVA also received 89,609 applications for a full vehicle test during March 2024.

Driving Practical Testing

The DVA conducted 4,920 driver tests in March 2024, 23 percent (925) above the five-year March average (3,995).

The DVA has delivered 62,871 driver tests in this financial year to date - the third highest financial year figure in the series.

Private cars accounted for 82 percent (4,034) of driver tests conducted in March 2024.

The DVA received 6,329 applications for a driving test in March 2024.

Driver Theory Testing

During March 2024, the DVA conducted 7,831 theory tests, 31 percent (1,870) above the five-year March average (5,961).

The DVA has delivered 89,355 theory tests in this financial year; the highest annual figure in the series.

Private cars accounted for 84 percent (6,574) of theory tests conducted last month.

In March 2024, the DVA received 9,026 applications for a theory test.

Breakdown for all 15 test centres

The March 2024 break down of vehicle and driver tests per centre was as follows:

Armagh: 3,807 and 77;

Ballymena: 6,371 and 318;

Belfast (Balmoral): 8,483 and 596;

Coleraine: 5,808 and 367;

Cookstown: 5,349 and 349;

Craigavon: 4,664 and 555;

Downpatrick: 3,236 and 183;

Enniskillen: 3,152 and 217;

Larne: 3,581 and 337;

Lisburn: 6,910 and 186;

Londonderry (Newbuildings): 8,026 and 97;

Mallusk: 5,988 and 56;

Newry: 5,203 and 228;

Newtownards: 10,623 and 438;

Omagh: 2,940 and 246.

Driver tests were also carried out during March at Belfast (Dill Road), 302 and Londonderry (Altnagelvin), 368.

NFDA concerns

Meanwhile, the National Franchised Dealers Association, which represents car and commercial retailers across the UK, has called for action from the Minister for Infrastructure to address the MOT backlog in Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday April, 10, NFDA-NI members hosted key figures within Northern Ireland including MLAs, MPs, various associations and chargepoint operators at a cross-party roundtable dinner at the Culloden Estate in Belfast.

“One common theme that repeatedly cropped up amongst discussions was the ongoing issues surrounding the existing MOT regime and the current intolerable backlog,” said Sue Robinson, Chief Executive of the NFDA.

“NFDA-NI have repeatedly brought to the forefront the unacceptable state of the current MOT regime in Northern Ireland and emphasised that urgent action is needed from Stormont.

“This issue has reached a critical juncture and is having a detrimental impact on road/vehicle safety and the reputation of dealerships whilst the capacity is simply not there to tackle the growing backlog.