Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a new pedestrian footbridge and refurbished waiting area at Jordanstown railway halt.

A planning, design and access statement submitted with the proposal on behalf of Translink said that a glazed pedestrian footbridge, measuring 7.8m high and 18.6m wide, will be erected if permission is approved as well as refurbished canopied waiting areas, guard rail installation, landscaping and associated services and works at the halt in Newtownabbey.

The statement said: “The need for the proposal is driven by public safety, namely the desire by Translink to significantly reduce the risk of people jumping the level crossing. It is estimated byTranslink that 1,200 people per day use the level crossing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It explained that opaque glazing will be installed into the footbridge at the upper end of the structure “in order to respect the privacy of the residents of Railway Court”.

Jordanstown railway halt. Photo by Google Maps

It indicated that the construction phase of the project is expected to last six months. On-site works include site clearance, foundation construction, bridge erection, canopy refurbishment and landscaping works.

“Foundation works will be undertaken over a period of two to three weeks and will include the driving of mini piles. This element of works is expected to be undertaken during the day to minimise the impact on neighbours,” the report noted.

“The prefabricated bridge structure will be lifted into place over a single weekend and will require Jordanstown Road to be temporarily closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction Works

Larne to Belfast train. Photo by Local Democracy Reporting Service

Where possible, construction works will be completed during the day. However, due to the nature of railway operations, a degree of night-time works are also expected.”

The report said the contractor will liaise with residents and neighbours at Railway Court when work is due to commence.

It has also been stated the contractor will endeavour to undertake most of the works during the day. However, it has been pointed out “some of the works will unavoidably have to take place at night in order to maintain essential rail services during the day”.

It also indicated the contractor will be expected to “adopt best practice by which to minimise construction noise levels”. This will involve the erection of acoustic barriers and the fitting of silencers to equipment. Lighting will be directed away from residential properties and “dust suppression” measures will be adopted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report has noted the council’s support for the creation of further railway halts at Merville Garden Village in Newtownabbey and Templepatrick (Ballymartin). .

Translink says it anticipates delivering the footbridge during 2025, subject to approvals.

A spokesperson for Translink stated: “We have submitted a planning application to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a new pedestrian footbridge at Jordanstown Train Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new bridge will improve connectivity between the platforms at this busy commuter station, particularly when the level crossing barriers are down, enhancing overall safety and convenience for passengers.

“If planning permission is granted, and subject to statutory approvals, construction should start in the middle of next year. Further details on the project can be found on Translink’s website.”