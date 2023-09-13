New pay on foot car parking pilot for Central Park in Magherafelt
The system will introduce a new contactless option so that drivers can pay by tapping their card at the end of their stay as they leave the car park, or on foot as they return to the car park by using one of the new machines which will accept cash, contactless, and chip and pin payments.
A new tariff will also be in place, with the first two hours of parking now free of charge (40p per hour thereafter).
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said: “We are pleased to be piloting new modern technology in Magherafelt. This will enable users to pay much more easily and bring our car park up to date. Our investment will improve access and usage for customers. This in turn, when combined with the new first two hours free tariff, will help to encourage shoppers and visitors to the town centre.”
The introduction of the new pilot system will be supported with signage throughout the car park. Installation of the new machines will take place from Monday September 18, with the new Pay on Foot system operational from Tuesday September 26.
The Council is responsible for a further three car parks in Magherafelt: King Street which has free parking; Union Road, which contains a mix of free and charged spaces and Rainey Street, where charges apply.