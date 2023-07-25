Welcoming completion of work to install the new bus shelters Sinn Féin Councillor Niall McAleer said: “I want to thank staff at Mid-Ulster Council for the installation of new bus shelters.

"The local community group approached me last year to lobby for two shelters at either side of the Hillhead Road at the location of the existing bus stops due to several complaints about people not having a dry, safe location to wait on their bus.

“Following a site visit, Translink confirmed that were more than 20 young people waiting at these stops to attend schools in Coalisland, Cookstown, Donaghmore and Dungannon so it is much welcome that the new shelters are now in place ahead of the new school year in 2023.”

Chairman of Stewartstown Community Group, Johnny Rush with Sinn Féin Mid-Ulster Councillor Niall McAleer on Hillhead Road, Stewartstown. Credit:Sinn Féin

Speaking following the completion of work Johnny Rush, Chairman of Stewartstown Community Group said: “Local people will be delighted to see these two new bus shelters. Many local parents and school children had raised concerns that there was no where for them to stand during periods of bad weather and young people were being soaked whilst waiting on their school buses.

"As a result of this I attended as site meeting with Councillor Niall McAleer and staff from Mid Ulster Council last year where we identified two suitable locations for the shelters.