Newry: road closed in both directions following two-vehicle crash in Co Down
The Rathfriland Road in Newry is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Sunday afternoon.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.
