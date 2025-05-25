Newry: road closed in both directions following two-vehicle crash in Co Down

The Rathfriland Road in Newry is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Sunday afternoon.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.

