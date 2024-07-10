Newtownabbey: A8 Ballynure Road reopens after collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists are advised the A8 Ballynure Road, Newtownabbey, has now reopened.
The road had been closed in both directions between Corrs Corner and Doagh Road Roundabout after a traffic collision earlier on Wednesday, July 10.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.