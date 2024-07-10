Newtownabbey: A8 Ballynure Road reopens after collision

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2024, 18:31 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 22:18 BST
Motorists are advised the A8 Ballynure Road, Newtownabbey, has now reopened.

The road had been closed in both directions between Corrs Corner and Doagh Road Roundabout after a traffic collision earlier on Wednesday, July 10.

