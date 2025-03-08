Newtownabbey area roadworks over the coming week
Park Road, Mallusk
There will be a continuous road closure from B95 Mallusk Road to A6 Antrim Road on Monday, March 10 at 8:00am until Friday, March 28 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for new sewer pipe.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Mallusk Road, Scullions Road, Antrim Road, and Ballyclare Road. Delays of up to five minutes are estimated.
A8(M) Northbound, Newtownabbey
There will be an overnight only road closure from Sandyknowes Roundabout to Corrs Corner Roundabout from Thursday, March 13 at 11:00pm until Friday, March 14 at 6:00am.
The closure is required for loops repairs.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Sandyknowes Roundabout, Ballyhenry Road, Ballyclare Road, and Corrs Corner Roundabout. Delays of up to five minutes are estimated.
Shore Road, Newtownabbey
There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.
The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.
Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.
