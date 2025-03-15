Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Newtownabbey area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

M5 Motorway Southbound Lane 2

There will be an overnight only lane closure from the Rush Park roundabout to the M2 foreshore from Friday, March 21 at 11:00pm until Saturday, March 22 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for DBFO1 routine maintenance.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

M5 Motorway Northbound Lane 2

There will be an overnight only lane closure from the M2 foreshore to the Rush Park roundabout from Thursday, March 20 at 11:00pm until Friday, March 21 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for DBFO1 routine maintenance.﻿

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Kingsmoss Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a road closure from Lisnalinchy Road to Sallybush Road on Thursday, March 20 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for a full service water connection.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Sallybush Road, Doagh Road, and Lisnalinchy Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballycorr Road, Ballyclare

There will be a road closure from Church Road to Craighill Manor on Thursday, March 20 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for fibre installation for No.203 Ballycorr Road.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballycorr Road, Ballyeaston Road, Ballyeaston Village, Lower Ballyboley Road, and Church Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballynure Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Corr's Corner to Houston's Corner on Thursday, March 20 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for 12AB Live Site Assessment Training.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Antrim Road, Glengormley

There will be a lane closure from Hightown Road to Antrim Road on Sunday, March 23 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for a street lighting fault.﻿

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Park Road, Mallusk

There will be a continuous road closure from B95 Mallusk Road to A6 Antrim Road until Friday, March 28 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for a new sewer pipe.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Mallusk Road, Scullions Road, Antrim Road, and Ballyclare Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey

There will be a lane closure from Glenville Road to Chestnut Hill Shore Road from until Friday, June 13 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for the removal of existing parapet materials and offloading of new parapet materials.﻿

The shared cycleway (southeast side) will be closed for the duration of the works.

Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.