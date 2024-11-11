Newtownabbey: delays for city-bound traffic due to A2 Shore Road work
Road works on the A2 Shore Road in the area of Glenville Road are causing delays on Monday (November 11) for traffic heading towards Belfast.
Trafficwatch NI is advising motorists that two lanes of traffic have been kept open, however, with the outer lane being coned off to travel on the country-bound carriageway.
“Some morning peak delays remain past Jordanstown,” added Traffivwatch NI (8.51am).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.