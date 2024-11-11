Road works on the A2 Shore Road in the area of Glenville Road are causing delays on Monday (November 11) for traffic heading towards Belfast.

Trafficwatch NI is advising motorists that two lanes of traffic have been kept open, however, with the outer lane being coned off to travel on the country-bound carriageway.

“Some morning peak delays remain past Jordanstown,” added Traffivwatch NI (8.51am).