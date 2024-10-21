Newtownabbey: delays possible following traffic collision in Ballyclare
Motorists are being advised of possible delays in the Ballyclare area following a traffic collision on Monday morning.
Trafficwatch NI said at 7.45am there were reports of a collison on the A57 Templepatrick Road at the roundabout with the Ballyrobert Road and Jubilee Road.
