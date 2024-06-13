Newtownabbey: diversion in place during emergency roadworks

By Russell Keers
Published 13th Jun 2024, 10:10 BST
Motorists are advised that temporary traffic signals and a diversion are operating in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey today (Thursday) due to emergency works.

A DfI spokesperson said: “Due to emergency roadworks there will be three-way temporary traffic signals on Doagh Road at its junction with Monkstown Road until approximately 12pm.

"To facilitate these works there will be no left turn from Doagh Road onto Monkstown Road during this time.

"A diversion route will be in place via Cloughfern Corner, Station Road, Shore Road and Jordanstown Road.”

