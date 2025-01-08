Newtownabbey: earlier collision cleared
However, according to Trafficwatch NI, the A2 Shore Road is down to one one lane in each direction approaching the traffic signals at Whiteabbey with “lengthy delays on both directions (towards Jordanstown and towards M5)”.
With a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place until noon on Wednesday (January 8), the PSNI had the following advice too: “Please take extra care on the roads this morning especially on those which may not have been gritted.
"Clear your windscreen of ice before you set off and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the vehicle ahead.”
The Department for Infrastructure says salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk has taken place throughout the night and early morning, however road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.
