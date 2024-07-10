Newtownabbey: incident closes stretch of A8 Ballynure Road
Motorists are advised of an ongoing incident on the A8 Ballynure Road, Newtownabbey, on Wednesday, July 10, evening.
Trafficwatch NI says the incident has resulted in the road being closed in both directions between Corrs Corner and Doagh Road Roundabout.
It added: “This will affect traffic heading towards Larne and approaching from the Larne direction. Road users should seek an alternative route for their journey until this is cleared (18:02)”
