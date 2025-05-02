Newtownabbey: key route closed after three-vehicle collision

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2025, 16:04 BST
The Shore Road in Newtownabbey is closed in both directions following a three-vehicle road traffic collision on Friday (May 2) afternoon.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.

There are no further details at this stage.

