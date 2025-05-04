Newtownabbey: M2 drivers warned of potential danger at Sandyknowes roundabout
Motorists are being warned of a potential danger at the Sandyknowes roundabout in Newtownabbey.
Trafficwatch NI reported on Sunday morning that the traffic lights on Sandyknowes roundabout / M2 northbound off-slip at Scullions Road are currently all out of action.
Drivers are urged to slow down, approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until repairs can be made.
