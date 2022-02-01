Newtownabbey M2 off-slip to be closed for works

Motorists are advised that an off-slip on the M2 motorway northbound will be closed for works overnight.

Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 5:08 pm

Junction 4 Sandyknowes off-slip will be closed to traffic from the M2 motorway to Sandyknowes Roundabout from 11pm tonight (Tuesday).

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The road closure is required for routine maintenance.

“A diversion is to operate and delays are expected.

Sandyknowes off-slip. (Pic by Google).

“An alternative route is via M2 northbound exit Junction 5 off-slip, Ballyclare Road, Antrim Road, Sandyknowes Roundabout.”

Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of up to five minutes.

The work is due to be completed by 6am on Wednesday, February 2.

