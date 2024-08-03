Newtownabbey: M5 motorway closed 'due to ongoing protest'

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 12:41 BST
The M5 motorway in Newtownabbey is currently closed in the Hazelbank area.

Police have advised the road is closed due to ongoing protest activity in the area.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route for their journey.

Trafficwatch NI reported the motorway is closed in both directions between Junction 2 Greencastle and the Rushpark roundabout.

The PSNI has warned that the M5 motorway in Newtownabbey is closed at Hazelbank due to ongoing protest activity in the area. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Police said they are aware of several planned protests across Northern Ireland on Saturday and “will be in attendance to ensure the safety of everyone involved”.

It follows several nights of trouble in England and planned Islamophobic protests in Northern Ireland.

Disorder broke out in various areas this week, including in London, Manchester, Southport and Hartlepool, after the killing of three young girls at a holiday club on Merseyside.

