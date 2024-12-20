Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 70s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Antrim, police have confirmed.

The crash happened in the Ballynure area of Newtownabbey on Friday evening.

PSNI Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Cherith Adair said: “It was reported to police at around 6.30pm on Friday that a black Porsche Cayenne mounted a roundabout on the Belfast Road and collided with a lorry.

"Sadly a man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman has been taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, which are not believed to be life -threatening at this stage.

Police have confirmed that a man in his 70s has died following a road traffic collision in Ballynure on Friday evening. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"The Belfast Road had been closed but has since reopened.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam footage available, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1323 – 20/12/24.”