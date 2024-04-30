Newtownabbey: motorists advised to avoid Shore Road after traffic collision

Motorists are advised of traffic disruption at the Shore Road in Newtownabbey at the junction with Glenville Road due to a road traffic collision.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:12 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 12:13 BST
In a statement the PSNI added: “Traffic is down to one lane heading towards Carrickfergus and one lane towards Belfast.

"Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek an alternative route for their journey.”

