Newtownabbey motorists advised to seek alternative routes due to parades

Police are advising road users across Antrim and Newtownabey of potential travel disruption due to parades taking place across the borough tomorrow (Saturday).

Friday, 12th August 2022, 3:42 pm

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please be advised, there will be morning and evening feeder parades across Antrim and Newtownabbey areas tomorrow, Saturday, August 13.

“Parades will occur between 8.30am and 11am in the morning, then again at 6pm and 8pm in the evening.

“Parades are notified in Ballyclare, Glengormley, Antrim, Randalstown and Crumlin. Minimal disruption is expected, but please seek an alternative route for your journey, should there be any delays caused.”

