Newtownabbey motorists advised to seek alternative routes due to parades

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please be advised, there will be morning and evening feeder parades across Antrim and Newtownabbey areas tomorrow, Saturday, August 13.

“Parades will occur between 8.30am and 11am in the morning, then again at 6pm and 8pm in the evening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic and travel.