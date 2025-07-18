Newtownabbey: motorists warned of potential danger at busy Glengormley junction
Road users have been warned of a potential danger at a busy junction in Glengormley.
Trafficwatch NI reported on Friday morning that the traffic signals at the Antrim Road, Church Way and Glenwell Road junction are out of action.
Drivers are urged to approach the area with extra care and be prepared to stop / give way until repairs can be made.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.