Newtownabbey motorists warned of traffic light danger

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Apr 2025, 08:22 BST
Road users in Newtownabbey have been warned the traffic lights are currently out of action at the Ballyclare Road / Ballycraigy Road junction.

Trafficwatch NI reported the fault at 7am on Monday.

Motorists are warned to approach the area with extra care and be prepared to stop and give way.

