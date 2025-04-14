Newtownabbey motorists warned of traffic light danger
Road users in Newtownabbey have been warned the traffic lights are currently out of action at the Ballyclare Road / Ballycraigy Road junction.
Trafficwatch NI reported the fault at 7am on Monday.
Motorists are warned to approach the area with extra care and be prepared to stop and give way.
