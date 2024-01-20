Register
BREAKING

Newtownabbey motorists warned over dangers and delays at busy junction

Police have warned Newtownabbey road-users to expect delays on Saturday due to a traffic light fault.
By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a statement issued at 12.30pm, police advised that the traffic lights on the Antrim Road, Glengormley at the junction with the Hightown Road and Ballyclare Road are currently not working.

A spokesperson said: “Please exercise caution, show consideration for other road users and expect delays in the area.”

Related topics:Newtownabbey