Newtownabbey: ongoing protest leads to closure of Antrim Road near playing fields
Motorists are advised the Antrim Road, Newtownabbey, is currently closed near the junction with the Ballycraigy Road South due to an ongoing protest.
The protest is understood to be close to City of Belfast (Mallusk) Playing Fields and police are urging drivers to seek alternate routes for their journey.
There are no further details at this stage.
