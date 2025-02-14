Newtownabbey: police appeal for information after collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle
Police are investigating the report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Newtownabbey.
The incident occurred in the Felden Avenue area around 6.20pm on Thursday, January 30.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.