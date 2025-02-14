Newtownabbey: police appeal for information after collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Feb 2025, 09:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are investigating the report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Newtownabbey.

The incident occurred in the Felden Avenue area around 6.20pm on Thursday, January 30.

In a statement issued on Friday (February 14), the PSNI added: “Police are currently appealing for any members of the public who witnessed it, have dashcam footage or have any other information relating to the collision, to please contact police on 101 quoting police reference #1290 30/1/25.”

Related topics:NewtownabbeyPolicePSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice