Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are investigating the report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Newtownabbey.

In a statement issued on Friday (February 14), the PSNI added: “Police are currently appealing for any members of the public who witnessed it, have dashcam footage or have any other information relating to the collision, to please contact police on 101 quoting police reference #1290 30/1/25.”