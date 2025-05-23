Newtownabbey: police attending collision at start of M5 at Rushpark
Motorists are advised there has been a road traffic collision just after the start of the M5 at Rushaprk – heading in the Belfast direction.
Trafficwatch NI says a number of vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder.
It adds that police are attending the incident and extra care is urged if in the area (17:56).
