Newtownabbey: police attending collision at start of M5 at Rushpark

Motorists are advised there has been a road traffic collision just after the start of the M5 at Rushaprk – heading in the Belfast direction.

Trafficwatch NI says a number of vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder.

It adds that police are attending the incident and extra care is urged if in the area (17:56).

